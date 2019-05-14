Crisis Hits AAC, Members Suspend Sowore as National Chairman

• Sowore expels national secretary, suspends others

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Crisis has hit the African Action Congress (AAC) as some members yesterday announced the suspension of its national chairman and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

But in a swift reaction, Sowore has also announced the expulsion of the National Secretary, Mr. Leonard Nzenwa, and the suspension of other officials whom he described as misguided individuals who participated in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja yesterday to announce his suspenion.

The party’s NEC also suspended eight others, including its Deputy National Chairman (South-west), Ogunlana Rotimi Jacob, for a period of six months over alleged anti-party activities.

A member of the AAC’s NEC, Mazi Okwy, who read the resolution of the party at a press briefing in Abuja, said the party’s decision against Sowore, Publisher of Saharareporters; and his executive bordered particularly on the inflow of illegal foreign funds into the party, which the suspended officials personally retained in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The eight others suspended include National Youth Leader, Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed; Ex-Official, Abimiku Anthony Kukumah; National Youth Deputy Coordinator, Sydney Usman; Deputy National Treasurer, Elanu Rex Inalegu; National Treasurer, Ajiegbe Samuel Oluwafemi, and Deputy National Chairman (South-west), Ogunlana Rotimi.

Others are the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Munala Adamu, and the Deputy National Youth Leader, Abdulahi Isah Mohammed.

The party also appointed Dr. Leonard Ezenwa as acting National Chairman, while Abayomi Francis Olufemi has been named Deputy National Chairman.

Ezenwa in his acceptance speech, vowed to restore the noble ideals of the party, adding that AAC shall no longer be used for hatchet jobs and unholy alliances, at the state or national levels.

But Sowore in reaction to the news of his suspension, said he was still the national chairman of the party.

He accused Ezenwa of financial impropriety and anti-party activities, and announced his expulsion from the party.

“It has come to the notice of the office of the Chairman of the African Action Congress that a group of suspended members, induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics, gathered in Abuja today, May 13, 2019, and purportedly held a NEC meeting,” Sowore said.

“These members, led by Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared, the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold.

“Leonard Nzenwa is hereby expelled from the party, and the misguided individuals who participated in the Abuja meeting are suspended from the party until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement,” he added.