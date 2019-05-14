APC Promises Fairness in Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Polls

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said that it would ensure best democratic practices in the election of candidates for the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

It asked its members to expect fair play in its handling of the process leading to the selection of the governorship candidates.

The party cautioned its members and supporters about what it described as fake news being spread in the social media on the upcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states’ governorship elections.

In a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, APC said the National Working Committee (NWC) will abide by the rules at every stage of the process of the primary elections.

The party said: “In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for our country and APC’s continued effort towards deepening participatory democracy, the National Working Committee (NWC) will abide by the rules at every stage of the process of primary elections. Consequently, the party will provide a level-playing field to all aspirants.”

It advised party members to await relevant information and the official party’s guidelines for the respective elections, which it said will be released through official channels in due course.

“We had initially ignored the fake statements but it has become necessary to debunk the several fake quotes, which are increasingly gaining traction, particularly many of such statements being ascribed to the party and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

“It should be noted that neither the party nor the national chairman has made any statement at any forum regarding these elections. The numerous quotes being ascribed to the party and the national chairman are mere fabrications intended for mischief,” the party added.

APC said that it has demonstrated absolute fidelity to the best democratic practices in the manners it has conducted its affairs so far, adding that as a progressive party, it is focused in doing better as it looks forward to the commencement of a new four-year tenure.