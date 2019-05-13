Zainab Aliyu Arrives Kano after Four Months in Saudi Arabia’s Detention

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Zainab Aliyu, the detained Nigerian implicated in alleged drug trafficking that was released by Saudi Arabian authorities, on Monday arrived Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

She returned to the country after spending four months in detention.

Zainab had been detained in Saudi Arabia since December when she was arrested at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina because Tramadol, a banned drug was allegedly found in her bag.

She arrived together with another Nigerian Ibrahim Abubakar also recently released following the intervention of the federal government at 10.00am in Saudi Airline plane.

Zainab’s father, Habibu Kila, told reporters on Monday immediately after his daughter’s arrived.

Habibu also appreciated God, the federal government and Nigerians for their support towards the release of his daughter.

”I am together with Zainab as I speak with you and we are heading home immediately,” said Zainab’s father.

Zainab was welcomed by her mother, relatives and activists at the Protocol Lounge of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.