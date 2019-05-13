NYSC New DG Urges Staff to Shun Corruption 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The new Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, has called on the staff to shun corruption and malpractices.

He gave the advice yesterday in Abuja during his official taking over from the immediate past DG of the scheme, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazure, at the scheme’s national headquarters.

He promised to make corps members, staff welfare and security his top priority.

Ibrahim who was of imense gratitude to God and President Buhari for the opportunity to serve, promised a cordial working relationship, open door policies and listening ear, adding that he will take the scheme to the next pedestal.

“My sincere and profound gratitude go to first and foremost, the Almighty God for making today possible. My ardent appreciation goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Defence; and Chief of Army Staff for finding me worthy to be appointed DG of this great scheme.

“I cannot thank the outgoing DG enough. He has done extremely well to have lifted the scheme to a higher level. I want to assure him that I will strive to sustain the tremendous achievements and take the scheme to another pedestal.

“My vision will be to sustain effective utilisation of the potentials of the corps members, pursue a technologically driven organisation, improve on the welfare of both corps members and the staff, as well as their security, strengthen the existing collaborations with stakeholders, and rejig the NYSC ventures in line with the NYSC Act.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, I would want to urge the staff to be committed to work, shun malpractices and corruption. Team work and fairness to all will be my watchword.”

“At this juncture want to, once again, thank the outgoing DG for his service to the scheme and country, and wish him God’s guidance and success in his future endeavors.”

Speaking earlier the immediate past Director General, Kazure was full of imense appreciation to God and everyone who made it possible for him to have been successful at the scheme while he was there.

“The past three years have no doubt been exciting and rewarding, as we all worked together to implement my 4-point agenda for the Scheme.

“In this regard, I am pleased to note that we recorded modest achievements through our individual and collective efforts. I therefore salute both members of the Top Management and all other staff for your cooperation and support”, he added.

The new DG hails from Nasarawa Local Government area of Nasarawa State.