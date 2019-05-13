Kano Residents Welcome Emir Sanusi at Airport after Lesser Hajj

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Thousands of Kano residents received the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II who arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport yesterday evening after a lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

THISDAY gathered that the Emir’s plane landed at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) at 4.26 p.m.

Sanusi was welcomed to a tumultuous reception of hundreds of supporters who expressed solidarity with him following his differences with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Emir’s convoy went straight to the palace from the airport, shortly after arrival.

It was also learnt that the journey of 15 minutes lasted hours as the convoy was overwhelmed by the huge crowds that swarmed around the Emir.

Among the traditional title holders at the Airport were Makama Kano; and District Head of Wudil , Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim.

Others include the District Head of Doguwa, Alhaji Aliyu Harazumi Umar, Dan Isan Kano and District Head of Warawa Alhaji Kabiru Tijjani Hashim