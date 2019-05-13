Insurgency: Army Cautions Media on Unverified Reports 

…Inaugurates projects in Lagos

The Nigerian Army (NA) has cautioned media houses, journalists and social media platform owners to shun unverified reports especially when reporting activities on insurgency.

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who harped on this during his recent inauguration and inspection of some projects in Lagos, said such information should be verified before disseminating to the public for the sake of national interest.

Buratai was in Lagos to inaugurate some buildings for the ranks of corporals and below at the Bonny Camp. He also inspected the permanent site for the Nigerian Army School of Logistics in Ojo.

He also proceeded to the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Yaba where he inaugurated the newly reconstructed hospital which had an operating theatre with well equipped hospital facilities.

The COAS inspected the ongoing projects at the Ikeja Cantonment, while also inaugurating the Nigerian Army Post Exchange.

According to Buratai, “We call on the media to be very cautious and careful in disseminating informations without proper verification.”

He said such information, sometimes wrongly affect the lives of the gallant soldiers deployed for operations, adding that it is also detrimental to the country’s national security.

“The insurgency we are facing is something that we will continue to address as they appear and manifest in different forms and shapes,” he said.

On the inauguration and inspection of the projects within the barracks, Buratai said he was glad that the welfare of officers and men were being taken care of.

He added that he was happy to boost their morale, explaining that morale was very helpful in times of war. He assured the officers and men that their welfare would be attended to at all times.

While commending the efforts of the commanders of every unit in the army for looking after the welfare of their men under them, Buratai enjoined them not to hesitate to call on the headquarters for assistance regarding welfare.

“We will not stop addressing the welfare challenges of officers and men with their families. We are still addressing and readddtessing the dilapidated structures in our command schools,” he said.

Buratai said all these were part of his agenda to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Buratai also commended the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Major General Musa Yusuf, for keeping his Area of Responsibility (AOR) in peace.