First Bank Trains Senior Management Executives

Ugo Aliogo

In line with its commitment to capacity building, First Bank of Nigeria recently organised a Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) for its senior executives.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan, said the SMDP was in line with the bank’s objective of growing business leaders.

He also explained that the programme provided an empirical means of strengthening the bank’s leadership. The First Bank CEO explained that an increase in the number of skilled senior managers places the bank at a competitive advantage both locally and internationally.

He added that the SMDP delivers a blend of practical knowledge with personalised learning, adding that it also provides a more integrated and multidisciplinary view of strategy, leadership, and the FirstBank Group.

According to him, “SMDP delivers a blend of practical knowledge with personalised learning and provides a more integrated and multidisciplinary view of strategy, leadership, and the FirstBank Group. The SMDP inaugural run took place in 2017 and we had a total of 23 exemplary leaders graduate.

“This session kicked off in October 2018 and today, I am pleased to note that 17 delegates that were successful in the screening process are graduating this year.

“The focus of the programme modules were: managing strategy, innovation and execution; managing operational efficiency and business performance; managing business performance and customer value creation and managing organisational change and transformation.

“My charge to you, 2019 SMDP graduates is that you maximise the knowledge you have acquired from the programme for the Bank’s benefit and aim at promoting excellence within your sphere of influence.”

In his remarks, the guest speaker, the Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Alli, urged the participants to imbibe the culture of integrity, which he said would help effectively in handling customers’ deposits and protect their trust and integrity.

“You need mathematical, analytical skills; you need excellence in dealing with financials. You must have a passion for excellent and doing things. As a banker, you need to communicate effectively with your stakeholders, regulators and clients,” he added.