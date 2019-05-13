Army Kills Scores of Terrorists, Two Soldiers Wounded in Borno

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army said weekend that it killed scores of terrorists in separate operations in Borno State, while two soldiers were wounded in the encounters.

It said troops of 212 Tank Battalion under operational Command of 7 Division Garrison, Gajingana, ambushed terrorists attempting to infiltrate the troops’ location in the town, killing scores of the insurgents.

A statement issued by the army’s spokesman, Col. Sagir Mohammed, said troops of 121 and 192 Battalions of Operation Lafiya Dole, in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), and local vigilantes, in another fierce encounter, killed four terrorists.

It said the action was in continuation of its clearance operations to end the Boko Haram scourge carried out in Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages of Borno State in a simultaneous operation code named “Operation Hard Strike.”

“At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists, three of them were neutralised, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped.

“Simultaneously, troops of 192 Battalion advanced along Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages where they cleared a scout of Boko Haram terrorists. A make-up shift shelter for suspected insurgents was destroyed.

“Similarly, based on credible intelligence, troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison deployed at Forward Operation Base Gajigana, ambushed terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town/troops’ location. Unconfirmed number of terrorists was exterminated. Two soldiers wounded during the encounter are stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital,” the statement said.

Musa said an exchange of fire in another operation led to the death of one terrorist.

“Additionally, 177 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with the Civilian JTF cleared Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata and Bamzir villages. At Furfur village, troops had exchanged fire with Boko Haram terrorists, which led to the death of one terrorist”, he added.

He said troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, three magazines, 50 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and one magazine bandollier.

The statement further noted that “the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, while on assessment visit to FOB Gajigana, enjoined the troops to remain decisive and intensify efforts in eliminating the remnants of the terrorists.

“He also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff to them and the entire troops of the Theatre Command for the latest successes in the fight against terrorism,” the statement

added.