AAAN Adopts New Brand Identity, Decries Lack of APCON Council,

As members of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) prepare for their 46th Annual General Meeting slated for July, in Asaba, Delta State, the association has unveiled a new identity in line with the repositioning drive of its current leadership.

The theme for the AGM is ‘The War Within: Solutions for Survival.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the President of the association, Ikechi Odigbo, who also announced that an Advertising Academy would take off this year, said the new logo unveiling was informed by the need to renew the value members of the association were known for.

“Our new logo speaks about our DNA and repositions us as sectoral leader in the marketing communications industry. By DNA, I’m referring to our shared value in professionalism, creativity and excellence. We believe there is need to revive those values we stand for and re-jig the association for repositioning, hence the need for new identity.

“Our blue colour stands for stability and reliability, while the orange speaks to vibrancy which touches on how we are winning Nigerians for our clients. With the new identity, we are telling stakeholders in the industry, including government and our clients that a new dawn is here,”

On the theme of the year’s AGM, Odigbo, said members thought of looking inwards and identified those challenges that were self-inflicted before looking at external factors that are threatening the growth of advertising business. He said speakers at the AGM would access the industry and point out how advertising practitioners can make their business to be more resilience.

Speaking further, the president, who described the Advertising Academy as a pillar project of the AAAN, said he was confident that it would bring a new development to the nation’s advertising industry.

“With the way we model the Advertising Academy, it supposed to be a big vehicle for capacity building and a training ground for entry level and even middle level managers. The academy’s curriculum, though tailored to deepen creative and business knowledge, it will be more entrepreneurial model,” he added.

While assuring the federal government of the willingness of his members to partner government in the area of communications, the AAAN boss expressed concern over how the country has lost a great deal in regulation and business to government’s nonchalant attitude toward inauguration of the council of the Advertising Practitioners council of Nigeria.

“Much as we appreciate government’s effort to boost the economy, we appeal to the relevant authorities to look into the issue of APCON council when the new administration begins. For close to four years, it is sad that the body that is saddled with the regulation of the entire industry is yet to have a board. “Beyond this, we are also concerned about the need to have qualified practitioners as members of the council. Over the years, the development has affected regulation negatively and lead to loss of revenue, thereby killing the economy,” he added.