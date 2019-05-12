Ramadan: Otunba Bimbo Ashiru Spreads Love

While many hid under the selective dispersal of wealth to favoured constituencies to claim the toga of humanists, the rest of true love is passed or failed through one’s actions towards those of a different familial, cultural or religious disposition. Using these criteria, former commissioner in the cabinet of outgoing Ogun governor Ibikunle Amosun, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru is an exemplary fellow with a noble heart spacious enough to accommodate all of humanity.

This year’s Ramadan fast kicked off a few days ago and as usual Otunba Bimbo Ashiru is in the thick of things. This is despite the fact that he is not a Muslim and neither is anyone in his nuclear family. Yet for the former aspirant to the Ogun executive seat, such divisions pale into insignificance in the face of shared humanity. He always goes all out to show love to the Muslim faithful during this period and this year is no different.

Those who should know confirmed that the former commissioner for commerce and industry in Ogun State has already started donating food and cash to Ogun indigenes as usual. It is a routine he has been indulging in for many years now. The former banker never shies away from advocating peace and tolerance at any opportunity. And there is no better way to demonstrate this message than by putting his time and money where his mouth is.

Giving back to the society has become second nature to Bimbo but he doesn’t want to make a hue and cry about it. While others hire trumpeters and vuvuzelas to place their name on bogus philanthropic pedestals, the husband of the ageless Kemi Ashiru quietly goes about his business of providing succour to the needy, safe in the comfort that the satisfaction and gratitude that flows from the lives he has touched is rewarding enough.

No wonder all the big boys and girls in the state and beyond want to be his friend. He is close to a lot of power brokers and but for certain calculations would have emerged the APC governorship flag bearer in Ogun. Not many will forget in a hurry the giant strides he made in the state’s commercial sector. He transformed Ogun into a hub of thriving flourishing businesses, facilitating over 320 manufacturing companies. Bimbo and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona are close chums. Bimbo’s mother, Princess) Moradeun Ashiru, is from the Fidipote royal family of Ijebu Ode and the ruling house of Owu-Ijebu.