Ganduje Presents Staff of Office to New Emirs

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday presented staff of office to the four newly appointed emirs.

The four new emirs are Aminu Ado-Bayero, Bichi; Tafida Ila, Rano; Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Gaya and; Ibrahim Abubakar ll, Karaye.

The governor had on Saturday presented appointment letters to the new emirs, saying he was unaware of the court order.

Ganduje has already presented staff of office to the new emir of Bichi and Karaye.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Abba Anwar said “The governor had already presented the staff-of-office to emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero amidst jubilation”.

Anwar said “We are now on our way to Karaye for presentation of the staff of office to the emir”.

He also said if time permits, the governor would proceed to either Gaya or Rano today to complete the presentation tomorrow (Monday).