Call for Nomination for the 2019 edition for the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is now open till May 31, 2019 on the official website www.entrepreneursaward.com. The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is an annual event initiated to help discover and recognise leading and emerging entrepreneurs, business executives and corporate organisations whose innovative ideas had made significant contribution to the Nigerian economy is diverse sector despite the enormous challenges confronting Nigerian entrepreneurs, their contribution to the economic growth and development, especially in the MSMEs space is undeniable. The Executive Director, Mr. Uwabor Joshua in a statement made available to THISDAY disclosed that Nigeria Entrepreneurs award is at the forefront of celebrating and honouring entrepreneurship in Nigeria. According to him, “we are aware that entrepreneurs drive the economy especially at the MSME level. What we are doing with Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is not just only to celebrate them, but, also, to galvanise them to do more and accelerate economic recovery and stability. Beyond the award recognition this year, successful nominees will be inducted into the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award Hall of Fame (NEAHOF).”

Since the inception of the award five (5) years ago, Uwabor said Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award have celebrated some of the best-known personalities in corporate Nigeria who have exemplify the very best in their business. Some of those who have received this prestigious award in the past include: Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi (Founder & CRO, Ruff and Tumble) Halogen Security Ltd, INTELS Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo (Founder Slot Ltd), Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Ltd, Chief Cosmos Maduka (Chairman, Cosharis Group), Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Hall7 Real Estate, Fidelity Bank Plc, Pirotti Projects Ltd, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Keystone Bank, Aiteo Group, Dantata Town Developers, EcoBank, Energia Ltd, Slok Energy Ltd, Chantelle Abdul, Zenith Bank, Frieslandcampina Wamco Nigeria Plc amongst many others.

Uwabor believes that this year’s edition of the award will be a world class event that will leave all those who attend with a lasting impression and business relationships that will change their businesses for the best.

Aside the award, Uwabor noted that Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award which is an initiative of Emagez Solutions, in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria would make available exhibition opportunities for some registered participants at the event just to enable them position their products and services for others to see.