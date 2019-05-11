Despite Court Injunction, Ganduje Appoints 4 New Emirs

Says Kano moving to next level with the creation of new emirates

Late Ado Bayero’s Son selected Emir of Bichi

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appointed Aminu Ado Bayero, the first son of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, as Emir of the newly created Bichi Emirate. Bayero’s son was until his appointment, the Wamban Kano.

The governor, in an announcement on radio yesterday, also unveiled the three other emirs for the additional emirates created this week, following the signing into law of the bill for the creation of Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye emirates.

The other new emirs are Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir as Emir of Gaya; Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila as Emir of Rano and Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II as Emir of Karaye.

Ganduje is expected to present letters of appointment and staff of office to the four new Emirs today at Sani Abacha Stadium. This is despite of a Kano State High Court order restraining him from doing so.

Kano Moving to Next Level with the Creation of New Emirates

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje, yesterday in Abuja said the state was moving to next level with the creation of the new emirates.

He also mocked the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, saying, going by the status as a traditional ruler, Emir Sanusi is not qualified to hold talks with the governor but can only discuss with the local government chairman.

Ganduje who made this remarks in the conference centre of the Presidential Villa, while answering questions from State House correspondents on why he balkanised the 800-year old Kano Emirate into five smaller units, said he had nothing against Sanusi.

According to Ganduje, the action is not an expression of vendetta against the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, explaining that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has clearly defined his limit as a traditional ruler who could only report to the chairman of his local government.

He also claimed that the balkanisation of the age-long Kano Emirate into smaller units had been a subject of celebration by the people, claiming that the emergence of the new emirates would make traditional system effective in the development of Kano State.

“So, it is not vendetta. I am not against him. In fact, he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the local government chairman that is supposed to discuss issues with him not the governor. So this is celebrated by the people of Kano and we will make sure that the new emirate councils are effective in terms of developing Kano State,” he said.

The governor also dismissed the opinion making rounds in the polity that he had set out to destroy the Kano Emirate, an institution said to have been in existence for 800 years, saying such opinion holders are only entitled to their own opinions.

He emphasised that the move was spurred by the need for active participation of the traditional system in different sectors of the state including education, security and agriculture and consequently make traditional rulers in the state more vibrant.

Ganduje argued that if Kano Emirate had existed for 800 years, the current development also marked the beginning of another 800 years with a new system, pointing out that by breaking the Emirate into four, he was only upholding history.

He said: “Well, they are entitled to their own opinion but we are taking Kano to the next level and we need active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture.

“We need the effectiveness of the traditional rulers. By discentralising it, we are following history. Years back, even before the 800 years you are referring to, the situation was not like that. So, if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So, look at the history.”

Court Restrains Ganduje from Issuing Appointment Letters to New Emirs

A Kano State High Court yesterday granted an order restraining Governor Ganduje from taking any action to legitimise the new emirates created in the state.

Justice Nasiru Saminu gave an interim injunction directing all parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

One Rabiu Sule Gwarzo had gone to court to challenge the creation of the four emirates.

The judge also gave an order directing the state governor and government printers to halt the publication and release of the law that created the emirates.