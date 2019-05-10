WorldRemit Partners Paga, Launches International Mobile Money Transfers

Ayodeji Ake

Leading digital money transfer company, WorldRemit is considerably expanding its presence in Nigeria by joining forces with Paga, Nigeria’s first and leading mobile money company, for international digital money transfers.

Using the WorldRemit app or website, the Nigerian Diaspora living in over 50 countries will soon be able to send money quickly and securely to over 11 million Paga users.

Chief Commercial Officer, WorldRemit, Tamer El-Emary, said, “Paga and WorldRemit share a commitment to making life easier for Nigerians, sending and receiving money.”

“With WorldRemit, customers living in over 50 countries can send money home 24 hours with a few taps from their phones. Our partnership with Paga supports financial inclusion initiatives in Nigeria by introducing a new and convenient way for people to receive money from abroad and directly into their mobile money accounts”, he said.

Founder, Paga, Tayo Oviosu, said: “At Paga, we are committed to making money transfers seamless and convenient. Our partnership with WorldRemit is a further example of our commitment to making it easy to send and receive money digitally.

“Many Nigerians in the diaspora support members of their family living in Nigeria, and often times these family members may be depending on that stipend to survive.”