Sokoto Gov, Security Chiefs Meet to Stamp out Attacks on Residents 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the head of security agencies in the state have mapped out new strategies to prevent further attacks on the residents by suspected bandits and other criminals.

The governor Friday summoned a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the state following Wednesday’s attacked on Balle in Gudu Local Government of the state which led to the killing of the district head of Balle.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the governor said Sokoto is known to be the most peaceful state in the country before the recent ugly incidents.

“The special meeting is to review security situation in the state and come up with a strategy to contain it,” he said.

He stated further that the government is doing everything possible to make the state peaceful and pleaded with the citizens to provide security agents with information so as to curb the menace.

“We must join hands collectively to stamp out this menace called bandits,” he said.

Tambuwal stated that the ban on motorcycles by the federal government in the hinterland of the state is still in force and pleaded with the residents to abide by the order.

He said he will personally visit Niger Republic where some residents of Sabon Birni Local Government are taking refuge and talk to them to return home as government will do everything to safeguard their lives, adding that: “No part of the state will be ceded to bandits.”