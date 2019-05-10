Rotary Club Holds Training for 400 New Officers

Ayodeji Ake

Rotary Club international recently held a two-day district training assembly for its 400 newly elected club officers.

Speaking at event which held on April 12 and 13, at Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac, Lagos, the District 9110, Governor Nominee, Rotarian Jide Akeredolu, noted that the training was designed as a developmental contribution of the club to the entire society and a strategic gathering on polio eradication.

He emphasised that one of the agenda for Rotary New Year calendar was to put polio toll on Nigerians to an end.

While charging the new officers on cooperation and service to humanity as the symbol of Rotary Club, Former district governor of Rotary 9110, Rotarian Yomi Adewunmi, urged government across the tiers to have attitudinal change in order to be effective in their leadership style.

Adewunmi urged the governments to be more responsible and accountable in their dealings, especially with the current security threat facing the country.

“No progress is achieved when a local government chairman cannot provide useful information that can lead to the security of life of his people. They must imbibe the culture of learning, discipline and focus on set objectives as a nation, and ensure they make progress in every sphere as well as focus on their role, then, the country would surmount all its challenges,” he said.