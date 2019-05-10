Europa: It’s Another All-English Final of Arsenal v Chelsea

Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty last night as Chelsea edged past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties to set up an all-English Europa League final against Arsenal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tottenham defeated Ajax 3-2 to book an all English UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool scheduled for June 1 in Madrid.

Hazard, who could be playing his final game for the Blues at Stamford Bridge, converted after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved from both Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia.

Before the shoot out, both teams had tied 1-1 (2-2 aggregate).

In Valencia, Spain, a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick helped Arsenal into the final of the Europa League as they won for a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The Gunners are now just one win away from Champions League qualification, while manager Unai Emery can make history by winning a record fourth Europa League crown.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg in London, Kevin Gameiro’s close-range effort had given the hosts the early impetus.

However, Aubameyang’s right-foot volley from 20 yards levelled matters before Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead with a placed effort into the right corner.

Gameiro, a four-time winner of the competition at Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, tapped in Valencia’s second of the night before Aubameyang rounded off the scoring.

The Gabon forward slid in from Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ cross and then blasted emphatically into the top corner late on to complete his hat-trick and a 4-2 win.

It means Arsenal, whose first away game of this Europa League campaign was in Azerbaijan against FK Qarabag, will return to the country for the final on Wednesday, 29 May (20:00 BST).