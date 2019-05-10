Chukwueze Confirmed for AFCON 2019

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Villarreal exciting winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has had his wish to play at the AFCON 2019 on track following confirmation wednesday that he is not going to be part of the Flying Eagles for the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Chukwueze is among the overseas-based players listed for the competition by Flying Eagles Head Coach Paul Aigbogun, but the player appeared not too keen to feature in Poland.

The 19-year old who made his senior debut for Nigeria in the friendly clash with the Cranes of Uganda late last year has been tipped to add verve to Eagles attacking midfield with his quality play.

His Spanish club, Villarreal, who value the lad with relish had made it known to Nigerian authorities that they will not allow their jewel to burn out playing in both the AFCON 2019 and the U-20 World Cup.

This perhaps may have informed the decision of Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr to opt for Chukwueze joining the party to Egypt rather than going to Poland for the cadet World Cup starting later this month.

Media Officer of the Flying Eagles, Andrew Randa, further put the matter to rest yesterday when in a reply to tweet on his official Twitter handle dispelled any chance of Chukwueze going to Poland with the team.

“Point of correction. Chukwueze specifically requested to be invited for the U20’s. He wasn’t in the mix originally. I can also confirm to you that he won’t be in Poland. Cheers,” Randa stated in response to a follower on his Twitter handle.

Chukwueze has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Villarreal since breaking into the club’s first team. He has scored eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The Villarreal player valued at €35million was recently named Africa’s Most Valuable Under-20 Player. He has vowed to continue to work hard on his game.

“It’s always a pleasure for me to see my name being mentioned among the best at what I do. For me it’s a privilege and I want to continue doing my best to ensure I even keep getting better.

“It’s been a good first season for me as a professional and I want to ensure I keep giving my best on the pitch to ensure I finish the season on a good note,” Chukwueze concluded.

Chukwueze remains a target of top European clubs this summer with the Yellow Submarines stating that only a club record transfer fee will tempt them into parting ways with the young Nigerian.