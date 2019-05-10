ASUU Urges Pro-Chancellors of Universities to Respect Extant Laws

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Pro Chancellors of universities to seek and strengthen cordial working relationship with other organs of the institutions in order to maintain lasting peace and stability in the system.

The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the call yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

Ogunyemi was speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing dispute between the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the principal officers of the institution.

According to him, there is the need for respect for each other, as well as respect for extant laws and rules guiding the operations of persons as appointed by laws in the universities.

This, he said, was for the purpose of attaining a common goal.

The UNILAG dispute allegedly started when Babalakin was accused of directing the university Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, to issue queries to over eight principal officers of the institution, including the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Other principal staff who received similar queries were two Deputy Vice Chancellors – Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, and Prof. Oluwole Familoni.

Others were the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rahamon Bello and Dr. Taiwo Ipaye, who was the immediate past registrar of the institution, among others.

The separate queries were said to be related to financial misappropriation and traveling without permission, among other issues.

According to Ogunyemi, there must be a sense of orderliness in institutions of higher learning, especially the universities, in order to maintain peace and stability.

“We are currently studying the situation on ground and at the appropriate time, we will make our own pronouncement.

“We have asked for a comprehensive report from our UNILAG branch of the union, which we have received, accordingly, and we are studying it carefully.

“Union is also aware that the branch has written to the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“And so, we are aware of all these and we are trying to study the report carefully. So, we want to take our time to study the reports and then make our stand known to the general public,’’ the unionist said.

Efforts to get the views of the affected principal officers on the issue proved abortive as they were not taking their calls.

However, one of the affected principal officers of the institution who eventually spoke with NAN under anonymity, said that the entire scenario was the handiwork of detractors.