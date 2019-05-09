Finally, Ganduje Moves against Sanusi, Breaks Kano Emirate

Signs bill caving out four new emirates

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State’s high stake politics entered an unsettling phase Wednesday as Governor Abdullahi Ganduje signed into law the state Emir’s Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law, 2019, decentralising the powerful Kano Emirate Council by caving it into five emirates.

The law effectively whittled down the influence of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, who now has his control over the state’s 40 local government areas reduced to 10 councils.

With the creation of four new emirates, Sanusi has control over only Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nassarawa and Fagge, Gwale, Kumbotso, Ungogo, Dawakin Kudu and Minijibir.

The four brand new emirates are Karaye, Rano, Gaya and Bichi.

According to the law, Karaye Emirate consists of Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, Rimin Gado, Madobi and Garun Malam local government areas.

The law listed Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kiru and Bebeji LGAs as comprising Rano Emirate.

Gaya Emirate is made up of Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa and Gabasawa LGAs.

Bichi Emirate comprises Bichi, Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Danbatta, Dawaki Tofa and Tofa LGAs

The four new emirates are presently being headed by district heads but with the signing of the bill into law, each of them will have emirs as heads.

Ganduje signed the bill at the 136th state council meeting, yesterday before the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and other principal officers of the House.

“Traditional institution will now go closer to the people in all nooks and crannies of the state. We are about to make history today, and in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” the governor said.

He explained that with the expansion of the Emirate Councils and importance attached to the institution alongside preserving the cultural heritage, there was a need to bring forth the all-important institution to serve people better.

According to him all the necessary requirements needed for the immediate take-off of the new emirates would be done with dispatch.

With the creation of these new emirates, Kano now has five independent Emirate Councils, including the Kano Emirate Council.

According to Ganduje, “Kingmakers will be known very soon. So also all other process and procedures will be completed for appointing respective Emirs, issuing them with appointment letters up to the coronation stage.”

He thanked the state assembly for the “historic work done,” adding that Kano would now have sustained development in all aspects of life in the state.

While acknowledging the role traditional institution plays in the security of the larger society, he also restated that, “in the areas of education, health and environment, traditional institution is indeed a partner in progress. With this development, therefore, all hands will be on deck to take Kano to the next level.”

In his remarks, during the official presentation of the Bill to the governor, the Speaker, Hon. Kabiru Rurum, reminded all of the traditional status of the three out of the four newly created Emirate Councils.

He said Gaya, Karaye and Rano new councils were in existence before, for over 100 years, adding that along the line, “many things happened when they all ceased to exist.”

“We are now very grateful that the hitherto existing Emirate Councils are now fully back. This will indeed be another plus to the administration of His Excellency, the governor and our assembly for fulfilling the aspirations of our people,” the speaker said.

Rurum said when the bill was presented to the assembly, many people were jubilating, adding that they received many encomiums from the citizens, which, he said added value to the process.

Other bills signed alongside the Emirate Councils Bill into law are Kano State Public Health Bill of 2019; Kano State Water and Sanitation Sector Reform Bill of 2019; Kano State Pension Rights for Speaker, and Deputy Speaker Bill of 2019, and Kano State College of Health, Science and Technology, among others.