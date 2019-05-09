Emefiele’s Reappointment Good News for Farmers, Says NECAS Chairman

The National Chairman, North East Commodity Association (NECAS), Alhaji Sadiq Daware, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s reappointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor.

Daware who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Yola on the renomination of Emefiele for the post, said it was good news for farmers in the country.

Daware said farmers were happy with agricultural programmes introduced under Emefiele and looked forwards to more support during his second tenure.

“The people of Nigeria, particularly farmers are very happy with what President Buhari did today in forwarding the name of his excellency, Godwin Emefiele, for second term of five years.

“This is a clear indication that people who are honest, people who are hard working, people who have common man in their heart would always have their way.

“On behalf of NECAS who are one of the accredited commodity associations that are implementing Anchor Borrowers Programme, we are happy and we hope more things would come during his second term,” Daware said.

While listing the achievements of Emefiele in diversifying the agricultural economy in Nigeria through support to farmers, Daware said that the CBN governor also supported value addition as well as all year round production.

“We believe all these achievements will be sustained in his second coming.” Daware said. (NAN)