Ayade Decries Inadequate Information on Consumer Protection

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, has raised concern about the inadequate relevant literature on the protection of the rights of consumers of products and services in the telecommunications industry.

Ayade made the observation while speaking recently in Calabar during the formal presentation of four books authored by a former member of the Cross River House of Assembly, Dr. Jake Enyia.

Ayade who frowned at the situation, said it had lingered for too long, despite the fact that Nigeria is recognised as one of the biggest customers in the telecommunications industry globally.

Ayade, who was represented by a senior state executive, Bassey Eyo Ndem, commended Enyia for his books, saying the subjects he delved into are areas that affect the daily lives of most citizens.

“I would therefore like to commend you for the simple language and presentation of these books. Given your background as a politician, I wish to commend you for showing youths that there are other paths to fame and glory and this is one of them. I also commend you for tackling telecoms. We in Nigerian are one of the biggest customers. Unfortunately there is very little literature on consumer protection and you are a pioneer and you have decided to enter into this field and you deserve commendation for that.

“I wish to use this opportunity to remind all of us that time erodes all physical acts of mankind. The only achievement that is there forever is the books we write and the ideas contained therein. I commend you for joining the league of the immortals. Those whose ideas will live and be studied foe hundreds of years,” he said.

Ayade who wrote a foreword in one of the books, launched the books with the sum of N5 million.

The governor said this was to ensure that the books would be in all public places and institutions in the state and nationwide.

Enyia, a former representatives of Boki 1 State Constituency in the Stare House of Assembly, presented four books on law namely; Telecommunications: Law and Practice in Nigeria: Perspectives of Consumer Protection; The Law of Banking in Nigeria: Principles, Guideline, Statutes and Guidelines; The Law of Contractual Obligations in Nigeria; and The Law of Banking in Nigeria: Cases and Commentary.