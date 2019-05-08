Kogi PDP Threatens Court Action against Allocation of Funds to Council Administrators

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to go to court if the federal government further pay any direct allocation to the state’s local government councils headed by administrators.

The PDP in a statement issued yesterday by Prince Bode Ogunmola noted that any further release of allocation to ‘illegal’ local government administrators in the state would be challenged in court, describing the kangaroo administrators as Governor Yahaya Bello’s conduit pipe to defraud the people of the state.

The PDP observed that despite the billions of naira accrued to the councils, percentage payment is still being paid, with no visible development to show by the administrators.

The PDP in the statement said: “We advise the federal government to release the allocation to only elected local government elected officials henceforth, describing the continuous release of funds to the councils as a recipe for a legal action that would cripple the administration in the third tier of government.

The PDP stated that it is a constitutional matter not to allow illegal administration order than elected councils to subsist as third tier of administration. The party lamented that in almost four years, the Bello’s administration has continuously recycled the administrators, looting their funds at the expense of payment of salaries and infrastructure development.