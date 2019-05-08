EFCC Arraigns Former Bank Manager for N187m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, yesterday arraigned a former acting branch manager of a new generation bank, Oliver Anidiobi, before Justice C.O. Ajah of the state’s High Court, Enugu, over a N187 million fraud.

Anidiobi who was also the Account Relationship Officer of OHHA Microfinance Bank, is facing a 32-count charge bordering on forgery and stealing from the microfinance bank.

Investigations by the commission revealed that he used his position to convince the bank to deposit the said amount with him, with an accompanying letter of instruction (which he acknowledged) to the bank. The investigation also revealed that fixed the amount on behalf of the microfinance bank, only for him to forge a ‘Fixed Deposit Certificate’ as evidence of their investment.

He, thereafter, upon receipt of several instalments of the money totaling N187 million diverted the money to his personal use to build a two-storey building of five flats, several plots of land along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and an uncompleted four bedroom bungalow at Centenary Estate, Enugu. He also made an investment of over N65 million.

The suspect’s journey to the dock began when OHHA Microfinance Bank decided to liquidate their two fixed deposits only to discover that there was no record of the transactions found in the system.

One of the counts against him reads: “Anidiobi Oliver Chukwuka, sometime between August 15, 2014 and August 28, 2014 in Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit a felony to wit: stealing by fraudulently converting to your personal use, the aggregate sum of N5 million naira only, being property of OHHA Microfinance Bank Limited and thereby committed an offence.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

However, in view of the plea, the defense counsel, O.A.U. Onyema, informed the court that he had an application for the bail of the defendant, but the prosecuting counsel, Micheal Ani, told the court that “the defense just served me in court this morning some few minutes ago”.

Justice Ajah, after listening to both counsels adjourned the matter to June 7, 2019 for hearing of the bail application and ordered that he be remanded in prison.