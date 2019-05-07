VFD Group Appoints Adewumi Executive Director

The Board of Directors of VFD Group Plc has announced the appointment of Mobolaji Adewumi as an Executive Director, Finance.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mobolaji holds a B.Sc. in Management and Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and an MBA specialising in Finance from the Judge Business School, University of Cambridge. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) with over 10 years post-qualification experience.

Prior to joining VFD Group Plc, he worked with the Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. Prior to that, he was the Special Adviser to the Managing Director of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, while doubling as Head of Strategy.

“Bolaji has deep financial services experience and expertise, having worked with regional and global leaders in the financial services sector, such as the United Bank for Africa and KPMG Nigeria.

“As Executive Director of VFD Group, Bolaji will be leading Strategic initiatives which includes our regional banking project, the proposed listing of VFD Group on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the floating of the proposed VFD Group Bond, etc and generally strengthening our board for enhanced Governance.

“This appointment further underlines the ambition of VFD Group Plc to become the foremost financial solutions brand in Africa. We are delighted to welcome Mobolaji to the Board and we are optimistic that his extensive knowledge and experience in the financial services sector will be of considerable value and enhance stakeholders’ interest,” the company stated.

The VFD Group is a financial services focused proprietary investment company that creates value by working within Nigeria’s informal financial sector to create innovative products and solutions that are accessible to everyday Nigerians and entrepreneurs.