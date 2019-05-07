Otedola’s I’ll Health Stalls Farouk Lawan’s Subsidy Trial

The trial of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Farouk Lawan, pending before the FCT High Court was stalled on Tuesday due to the ill health of the prosecution witness, Mr. Femi Otedola.

Lawan, who was the Chairman of House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Petroleum Subsidy Regime, is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on behalf of the federal government.

On resumption of the case on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), informed the court that Otedola, who was giving evidence for the prosecution, was not in court because he was sick.

Awomolo then tendered a medical report notifying the court of the sickness of the Zenon Oil and Gas boss.

As a result of the development, Justice Angela Otaluka adjourned the case till June 10 and June 11 for continuation of the hearing.

While being cross-examined at the last sitting by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Otedola told the court that Lawan demanded $3 million from him as bribe to exonerate his company from the alleged subsidy scam in 2012.

According to him, the $500,000 he gave the defendant as part payment from the $3 million demanded was given to him (Otedola) by the Department of State Service (DSS).

He said the DSS gave him the money following a petition he wrote against the former lawmaker after he made the demand.

The defendant was a four-term member of the House of Representatives, who represented Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency of Kano State between 1999 and 2015. (NAN)