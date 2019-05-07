Operators Set for Engineering Conference

The sixth edition of the BCW (Building and Civil engineering Works) and Infrastructure Conference will be held Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the 10-11 October 2019. The conference aims to explore how to develop public and private partnerships, promote infrastructure development in a more adapted and dynamic way, as well as position Africa as a destination of choice for investors by highlighting various investment options.

Achieving Africa states’ aspiration for growth, development and transformation rely on the effective implementation of innovative policies ensuring their continental and global integration.

The BCW and Infrastructure Conference would see approximately over 300 delegates from across the continent.

Spear-headed by Kaizene International, a London and Abidjan-based firm, organisers of the Annual Conference on Infrastructure and Public works, capacity building through training and coaching, and corporate social responsibility.

“Women in Africa need to become more representative in most spheres, including in infrastructure sectors, they need to become more involved in the decision-making and planning of infrastructure projects and programmes”, said the afro-optimist and realist, Kaizene’s founder, Lynda Aphing-Kouassi, who is well known to be particularly passionate about the contribution of women and youth to the growth and development of the continent, she has identified the areas above as her sphere of influence.

According to the African Development Bank, the continent’s industrial backwardness is mainly due to the lack of infrastructure. For Africa, facing the challenges of globalization requires an increased investment in its infrastructure to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goal.