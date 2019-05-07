Obaseki cannot be distracted by divisive politics, falsehood, says Edo govt

The Edo State Government has said Governor Godwin Obaseki cannot be distracted by divisive politics and falsehood being propagated by a section of political actors in the state, but is focused on strengthening the pillars of economic prosperity to drive development.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., urged members of the public to disregard insinuations of a ruckus in the state chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC), noting that those spreading these false rumours are out to “distract the government from delivering the dividends of democracy, throw spanner in the works and profit from the resulting crisis.”

He noted: “The governor conveys his heartfelt appreciation to Edo people for the sturdy support they gave to his able, dependable and very competent Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and other government functionaries during his vacation.

Ogie said while the governor was away on vacation, a section of the media was inundated with contrived and unfounded speculations and fake news, noting, “Although it is not our style to dissipate our creative energy to comment on fake news, however, as a responsible and responsive government, we owe millions of our supporters the true position regarding developments within our government and the state chapter of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The tactic of crying wolf where there is none is prevalent among a small, dishonourable segment of our political class, and their sole aim is to distract the government from delivering the dividends of democracy, throw spanner in the works and profit from the resulting crisis.”

He added, “But their pedestrian strategy has proven ineffective and insufficient to sway Edo people, whose daily rating of Governor Obaseki is at an all-time high. As a government, our focus and commitment is to strengthen the pillars of growth and development across all sectors of the state and in the three senatorial districts, and we cannot be distracted by irresponsible, concocted stories and contrived controversy that have no place in actual existence.”