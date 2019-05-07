Lamin Resumes as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank

Lamin Manjang resumes office as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria. His appointment was confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently.

In this new capacity, as CEO of one of Standard Chartered’s most promising markets, Lamin will be responsible for driving leadership for the Group in Nigeria and the execution of the Group and country business strategies. His deep knowledge of the African market, strong client and regulatory relationships, and broad banking experience will drive the continued strengthening of the Bank’s franchise in Nigeria. Laminwill also provide leadership for the Bank’s business across West Africa to drive the continued strengthening of the Bank’s franchise in the region.

Speaking on his appointment Lamin said, “It is indeed an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the Bank’s business in Nigeria and West Africa. With the support of our regulators, board and management of the Bank, I look forward to driving continued growth and profitability for the Bank; and overall enhanced performance for our clients and stakeholders.’’

Lamin joined the Bank in 1999 and has over the past 20 years in the Bank, built up extensive experience in various capacities including CEO for Kenya and East Africa, CEO in Oman, Uganda and Sierra Leone. He has over 30 years of banking experience and expertise. He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA) as well as a Certified Credit Analyst.

Lamin takes over from Bola Adesola who was appointed Senior Vice-Chairman, Africa for the Bank in December 2018.