EFCC: Probe of Senate President Not Connected to IHRC Appointment

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday faulted media reports linking its probe of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki’s earnings as Governor of Kwara State and his recent appointment as the Ambassador of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

The report raised the issue of the closeness between the appointment and the sudden, renewed inquest into his earnings as Governor of Kwara State from 2003-2011.

But the anti-graft agency said investigation into the former governor’s tenure predated the IHRC appointment.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja and signed by the Acting Spokesman of the agency, Tony Orilade, said the agency sent the letter concerning the investigation to Kwara State government before the appointment.

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation into the Senate President’s activities while he held sway as the governor of Kwara State started long before his nomination and emergence as IHRC ambassador.

“In fact, the commission’s letter to the Kwara State Government House, which sought an inquest into Saraki’s earnings as the state governor, from 2003 to 2011 was dated Friday, April 26, 2019, predating his announcement as IHRC ambassador at large which came on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with two clear days.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the false connect the writer sought to establish between Saraki’s IHRC ambassadorial appointment and our inquiries into his earnings as a state governor”, he said.