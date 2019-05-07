Developer of The Allen, Texas’ High-Rise Invites EB-5 Investors

The Allen, a mixed-use luxury development

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Allen, Houston, offers unique opportunity to invest and naturalise in the U.S.

3INVEST has announced a unique real estate investment opportunity as they extend their partnership with Houston EB5 to raise capital for The Allen, a mixed-use luxury development along the most scenic drive in the heart of Houston, Texas.

Phase One of the $500 million-plus project, The Allen, is currently underway. The high-end, multi-use development includes the luxury brand Thompson Hotel, The Residences at The Allen, and a lifestyle pavilion which will include one of the nation’s most exclusive fitness clubs, two signature restaurants, and luxury retail spaces. The landmark development overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park will stand as a crossroads between downtown, the Galleria-Uptown area, Midtown and the Texas Medical Center offering the best of the city and outdoor lifestyle.

“The Allen will truly be a landmark project –redefining luxury living, working and playing at the middle meeting point between the central business district and the Galleria,” said Acho Azuike, COO and Managing Director of Houston EB5.

As the fourth largest city in the United States, Houston is the nation’s demographic future with more than 145 languages spoken and consistently ranked as the most diverse city in the US. Houston is home to the second most Fortune 1000 companies in the country, second only to New York City. International trade directly or indirectly supports one-third of all jobs in the Houston metropolitan area. Houston counts the largest Nigerian population outside of Nigeria, making Houston home to the largest Nigerian community in the US.

Houston EB5, a subsidiary of DC Partners (an award-winning real estate developer), is an approved Regional Center by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services since 2010. Houston EB5 provides foreign investors the opportunity to obtain Permanent Residency (Green Card) in the United States through a qualified real estate investment.

Azuike said The Allen fits perfectly with 3Invest’s profile for high-quality EB5 investment funding. Like previous Houston EB5 projects, The Allen has received great support from the City of Houston. A Targeted Employment Area “TEA” designation has been assigned to the project, lowering the minimum investment amount from $1 million to $500,000.

“Through the marketing of previous projects and local partners like 3Invest, Houston EB5 has established strong investor pipelines in Latin America, Africa, and Asia helping assure complete capitalization of projects,” said Azuike.

To date, Houston EB5 has raised over $125 million in foreign investments.

“Because of 3Invest’s success in Nigeria with previous Houston EB5 projects, we are now looking to grow our partnership with Houston EB5 by expanding our investor reach into Ghana, where we are certain many investors would like to take advantage of these immigrant investment opportunities for their families.” Ruth Obih, CEO, 3Invest.

With more than 30 years of real estate experience, Houston EB5 works to develop high-quality residential high-rise, mid-rise, mixed-use and suburban projects. Houston EB5 gives the opportunity to foreign nationals to receive Permanent Residency ‘Green Card’ for themselves and their immediate family through a qualified real estate investment.

“Houston EB5 has a proven success rate of Green Card approvals and return of capital to all its investors,” said Roberto Contreras, President & CEO Houston EB5. “We consistently deliver world-class investment projects and demonstrate long-term financial strength, as we help investors achieve their business and residency goals.”

Houston EB5 investors share in the project’s profits and receive an Annual Preferred Return in addition to the full return of their initial investment. Moreover, Houston EB5 offers its investors a simple and safe exit through the sale or refinance of the project.

Houston EB5 provides a highly personalized and boutique-like experience to its investors during the EB-5 visa process. Obtaining a Green Card through the EB-5 visa program allows investors to enjoy similar benefits as U.S. citizens, excluding the right to vote and run for government office.

Houston EB5 has stayed committed to bringing developments of impeccable design and elegance to Houston and San Antonio, and to sustaining the strong economic environment from which the cities have grown. Given that real estate investments remain much safer in nature than typical business investments, compounded with the strong economies of Houston and San Antonio, participants in Houston EB5 projects can expect a more reliable, timely return on their investments.

Parties interested in the EB-5 investment opportunity presented by The Allen can make further inquiries regarding project details on how to proceed by contacting 3Invest, the project’s industry partner in West Africa.