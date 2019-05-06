‘Rewarding Employees Productivity Key to Economic Growth’

Nume Ekeghe

The Chief Executive Officer, SB Telecoms and Devises Limited, Mr. Afolabi Abiodun, has stressed that rewarding workers is key towards economic growth in Nigeria.

Abiodun is also the founder of TAMS, an organisation that facilitates employee performance and operational efficiency in every sphere of business by rewarding outstanding workers yearly at the Nigeria’s Employee of the Year Award (NEYA).

Speaking at a press briefing to announce its upcoming award ceremony slated for the 16th of May, Abiodun said the award was aimed at enabling productivity in workforce in Nigeria.

He said: “The drivers of NEYA are Nigerians and we are so passionate about our country and we feel that in our own little way let’s make our contribution towards making Nigeria a better country by encouraging outstanding employees.”

“Our objective is that Nigerian workers should be celebrated and appreciated. Currently we are celebrating celebrities and reality stars that are getting so many benefits for doing nothing if you ask me.

“Whereas, the Nigerians doing the hard work in hospital attending to patients, teachers who are the foundation of our development and we believe they should be rewarded greatly.

“The essence of what we are doing is to have a productive country. If we want a developed Nigeria, a lot of work has to go into it and that has to start with encouraging the engine of growth which of course are the Nigerian workers.”

The top 20 winners would be given a productivity kit with various prizes while the top three would be offered all-expense paid trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a travel allowance attached.

On her part, Chief Matron General Hospital Lagos Island, Mrs. Funmilayo Olawale, who was one of the shortlisted top 20 winners said: “I want to say a big thank you and his is a big encouragement to workers because we are the basis of productivity and production.”