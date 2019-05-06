PDP Cautions Police, APC over Adeleke 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over fresh plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use some elements in the Police to hound and incarcerate its Osun State governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, all in the bid to browbeat him to relinquish his mandate.

Against this background, the PDP has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to rein-in his men on issues related to Adeleke’s determination to retrieve his governorship mandate.

The party in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the party already has a new information of how the APC, having seen that there is no way it could stop Adeleke at the courts, now seeks to forcefully hound him into a police station where he would be incarcerated and put out of circulation before the determination of the matters in court.

He stated: “Apart from executing this script of the APC, these elements in the police have no other reason for continuously hounding Senator Adeleke, as he is already in court for all the frivolous allegations preferred against him. If they truly want Senator Adeleke for any new issue connected with the charges for which he is already in court, it should present such before the court instead of resorting to bullying.

“Our party cautions that Nigerians are not ready to accept any excuse from anybody should Senator Adeleke suddenly becomes a victim of accidental discharge, sudden disappearance or failed health. They know whom to hold responsible.

“The APC should end this siege on Senator Adeleke and accept the fact that he has the mandate of the people of Osun State as their governor and no form of machination will subvert this reality.”

Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians would recall that the PDP had earlier alerted of threats to Adeleke’s life, adding that these threats have not only continued unabated but have heightened with this renewed hounding by these elements in the police, who are being used by the APC.