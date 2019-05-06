Mark Begins Thank You Tour of Benue South after Spending 20 Years in Senate

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, will on Tuesday begin a six-day thank you tour of Benue South senatorial district to appreciate his people for the trust and confidence reposed in him for 20 years in the upper legislative chamber.

Mark was elected Senator to represent Benue South Senatorial District in five consecutive polls in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The erstwhile Senate President, according to a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, is billed to meet the traditional rulers, politicians across party lines and all stakeholders in the nine local government areas making the senatorial district.

Mark and his successor Comrade Abba Moro will flag off the tour from Agatu local government area and move to Apa Local government council on Tuesday.

The team will visit Ado and Okpokwu local governments on Wednesday as well as Oju and Obi local governments on Thursday.

It will be the turn of Ogbadibo and Ohimini local government aeeas on Friday while the grand finale will be in Otukpo local government on Saturday.

The programme will peak with a thanksgiving Church service on Sunday, May 12, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as the Special Guest of Honour.