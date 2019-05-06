Kotex® Unveils New Range of Sanitary Pads , Tampon Brands in Nigeria

Kimberly-Clark, makers of world’s finest hygiene products, officially launched its new range of sanitary pads and tampons brands into the Nigerian market on Friday 3rd of May 2019.

The launch took place at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos and was attended by and celebrities and dignitaries from all walks of life.

Also in attendance were company’s Manufacturing Operations Director, EMEA,Ms. Raffaella De Medici, GM, WECA, Mr. Crispin Achola as well as other top celebrities.

Kimberly-Clark, GBA Director for West Africa, Mr. Koushik Balaji briefly outlined the stages that culminated in the product launch and thanked the various state and federal agencies which helped the company achieve this feat, while recognizing the talent of the Kimberly-Clark team in Nigeria.

Head of Marketing, WECA, Mrs. Kemi Saliu stated that in less than 5 years of Kotex® presence in Nigeria, the company established a leading position in providing women with quality, smooth feminine care.

She attributed the success of the brand to the high and consistent quality of the product, the support of Kotex® trade partners and the loyalty of its consumers.

“Introducing the new range to our existing products in Nigeria is part of our mission to provide essentials for a better life for our consumers. Kotex® pads and tampons have a superior, cotton-like feel that give women a comfortable experience”, she said.

Saliu- added that the company’s latest exemplifies Kotex® innovation in developing high-quality cotton-soft, fast-absorbent pads to that allow period experience to be discreet and comfortable.

“Now, with the launch of these new sanitary pads and tampons, the company has a comprehensive range fully available in stores and outlets for women in Nigeria and we encourage everyone to tell a friend, an aunty, a mother or sister to try out the new range of products.”