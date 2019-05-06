Group Organises Essay Competition

In a bid to encourage writing among teenagers, Plexus Media, in collaboration with ace Nollywood star, Ufuoma McDermott, is organising an essay contest.

Entry into the essay contest, which has AfricanaEntrepreneur.com as a media partner, opened on May 1 and would close on May 31, 2019.

According to the organisers of the competition, winners would get educational support – financial and material.

The statement from the organisers read: “We announce the commencement of the 2019 edition of the Ufuoma McDermott National Essay Competition for teenagers in Nigeria.

“The competition provides a platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of secondary school students in Nigeria, while also drawing necessary public attention to serious health issues in Nigeria, especially those that have received very little attention from the public and private sectors.”

The essay topic is: “Discuss ways through which technology can be used to promote health literacy on kidney disease.” The entry procedure entails that applicants must send typed essay entries of 700 to 800 words (Times New Roman; double-spaced) on the above topic to a designated e-mail address. All entries must include complete contact information (name of applicant, residential or school address, telephone number, and e-mail address of applicant or parent/guardian). Shortlisted candidates must be able to defend their essays before the panel of judges.

Applicants must be between ages 13 and 19 years of age and in senior secondary school in Nigeria.