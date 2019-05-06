Bandits Kill Three in Kaduna Community

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three people have been reported killed on Monday in a fresh attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Gerti village, Kaninkon Ward, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident, according to Christopher Yakubu Philip, the councillor representing Kaninkon Ward, occurred at about 8:00am when the victims, which included a man and his son, were working on the farm.

Speaking in a telephone interview, he said as the victims were busy with their farm work, armed Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them and killed three of them on the spot.

He said one person, however, escaped to the village to alert the community about the attack.

Philip said the community, led by soldiers, went to the farm to recover the corpses of the victims.

The councillor said upon hearing the news of the incident, other people who were in their farms were asked to return home to avoid the bandits since nobody knew the direction they were going.

He said: “This morning, a man, his son and one other person were killed in the farm by armed Fulani herdsmen.

“It happened at about 8:00am when they were busy working on their farms. The herdsmen opened fire on them, killing three of them on the spot.

“One person managed to escape and came to alert the community. The soldiers on security duty, accompanied by some youth went to the scene of the incident and recovered the corpses.

“This attack is very unfortunate and it is a setback to our people, especially, coming in farming season.”

He called on security agencies to do everything possible to fish out the perpatrors of the distardly act and bring them to justice.

He further appealed to the government for the deployment of more security personnel to check the activities of bandits.

“Our people are mainly farmers and if this kind of attack is allowed to continue, it will be difficult for them to go to their farms, so I appeal to the government to take necessary steps to further boost security,” he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, was yet to respond to messages sent to his mobile phone on the issue at the time of filing this report.