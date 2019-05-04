RedBull Life World Run Holds at National Stadium Lagos

RedBull will on Sunday stage a run for charity tagged ‘The Wings for Life World Run’ at the National Stadium Lagos. It is an initiative of the Wings of Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation that is dedicated to help generate funds for research projects.

The event which will have celebrities and charity lovers from around the globe will join fitness lovers as they take part in the various lined up activities which include running, walking and rolling respectively both physically and virtually.

The foundation which was founded in 2004 has funded life-changing research projects and clinical trials across the globe. 100 per cent of the funds raised from the global charity walk, would be channelled towards the Wings for Life’s ultimate goal, which is to find lasting solution to spinal cord injuries.

The most innovative part of the race is that participants would have a Virtual Catcher Car chase them, once the catcher car passes a runner that makes it a game over for the runner. At the end of the run, a global result list would be released and participants would be availed the opportunity to see the names of other participants at various locations across the globe.

In his comment about the upcoming charity run, Country Manager, RedBull Nigeria, Prashant Shetty, said “the global event is aimed at raising awareness and support for those with spinal cord injuries. We urge participants to come out en masse with their kit pack, smiles and great sense of fun to help our Organised App Run raise money and awareness for spinal cord injury by running for those who can’t, at the moment.

“We will love to have Nigerians come to run! You don’t have to be a runner. You don’t have to cover miles but come with the willingness to share an amazing experience with the people around you. We’ll start at 12p.m. on May 5,” he added.