Okpekpe Race: Police to Deploy Sniffer Dogs, Horses, Choppers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of measures to ensure adequate security, management of the 10km Okpekpe Road Race, the Police has said it would deploy sniffer Dogs, choppers and horses in this year’s edition of the annual marathon race at Okpekpe, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Austin Gbaraba, Security Coordinator of the race, disclosed at a media briefing in Benin, the state capital.

He said the deployment of horses and dogs was in addition to hundreds of security personnel that would be engaged to man strategic points, before, during and after the race which would take place on May 25.

He noted that the essence of the security arrangement was aimed at getting Gold Label for the race as well as guarantee safety of 100 elites athletes, as well as other participants and officials for the race.

“We are fully ready in the area of security preparation for the race. We are working with the Police and other security agencies to guarantee safety for everybody for the race.

“Aside the sniffer dogs and horses that would be available, choppers would be deployed for aerial surveillance and would take record of everything.

“As for the sniffer dogs and horses, they are also for security purposes as well as crowd control,” he stated.

Similarly, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said they would make available two of their ambulances fitted with emergency equipment and Para-Medics.

The hospital’s head of Accident and Emergency Department, Dr. Jude Nwachukwu, made the disclosure at the briefing.

He said every measure that would ensure quick response to emergency situation for the road race had been put in place.

Nwachukwu said aside the ambulances and Para-Medics, Nurses and Doctors had been engaged to respond to any emergency situation.

He however advised that to avert any emergency situation, it would be proper to test the fitness level of the athletes.

The Okpekpe Road organiser, said 100 elite athletes from 15 countries, including China, USA, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana and Zimbabwe, had registered for the race.