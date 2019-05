Nigerian Fashion has taken it up a notch at the global scene with is outstanding representation at Coachella stage.

Luxury Fashion Brand by Feyi stole the show with her Coco by Lbf number, donned by American rock star artist @lauraleezy from @khraungbin rock band for her #coachella performance.

Coco by @luxurybyfeyi was one of the piece presented at Aston Martin London last year during SS19 London Fashion Week. .