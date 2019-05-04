More Firms Confirm Participation at 14th Lagos Motor Show, 8th AutoParts Expo Africa

This year’s Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo will take off next week on May 6, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos with a good number of the leading brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, additives, financials and security gadgets poised to showcase different classes of modern and innovative models, brands and services from their stables.

The Chairman organizing committee and the Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu brought this to the fore while briefing journalist in Lagos on the forth coming 14th Lagos Motor Fair and 8th Autoparts Expo Africa. In what has become an Auto mundial and show of strength among the indigenous and foreign firms in the automotive business, more firms are confirming their participation in the events. More indigenous firms have confirmed to join over 70 foreign firms that have confirmed their participation in the event scheduled to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos from May 6-11, 2019. They are going to display different types of world-class products and services from their stables.

He revealed that “virtually all the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking, insurance, regulatory and policy making agencies and bodies are being expected and the response so far has not been bad.” According to him, some of the latest confirmed participants are: Toyota Nigeria Limited, Coscharis Motors, Elizade Autoland [JAC] PAN Nigeria, 11 Plc [Mobil], C- Woernman [Nigeria] Limited, R & G Automotives, Golden Tripod International Limited, Michelin Tyres and National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). Over 80 companies from Turkey, China, India, Germany and United Arab Emirates are also participating”.

According to Agwu, the Lagos Motor Fair remains the unparalleled gathering of established brands as well as new entrants ramging from passenger buses, cars, trucks, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, financials and many more, adding that the importance of continuously staging the show cannot be over-emphasized as all hands must be on deck to promote and support investments into the sector which he said occupies a strategic position in enhancing the economic development of Nigeria.

The Managing Director further noted that this edition is holding despite the current challenges confronting the sector and the Nigerian economy to continuously utilize its platform to bringing the relevant stakeholders to a point where we can all forge a future for the growing sector. Over a decade now the event has played the role of a unique forum to access and assess the capacities and potentials of the nations’ automotive sector; and always Nigerians get this information hot and fresh mainly at the Lagos Motor Fair. It is a pillar of the future strategic goals for the automotive and other allied sectors.

Continuing, he said that part of their efforts in promoting investment into the automotive sector, strategies have been deployed to ensure that the fair more than ever before receives the needed attention from participants, institutional, trade, professional and individual buyers as well as visitors. We have packaged a show that could effectively be used by the participants and visitors to maximize the benefits derivable from the fair. This edition will bring out all the potentials and investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automobile industry, which we know are very attractive so that the existing and potential stakeholders will utilise the opportunities offered by Lagos Motor Fair and Auto Spare Parts to get the best”.

“In our untiring efforts at making the Nigerian auto parts market the hub of the production, distribution and sales of auto parts in West, Central and East Africa with a view to covering the entire continent, we have invited using the good office of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture [NACCIMA] extended invitations to trade and professional groups in the sub-sector from different countries and cities within the West and Central Africa regions to visit the Autoparts Expo. So far the interest we are receiving are encouraging”.

With the cooperation of our partners in Turkey, United Arab Emirates, China and India over 80 Original Equipment Manufacturers and Dealers in auto parts and accessories are taking part in this edition which promises to be another remarkable edition. Strategically we are laying emphasis on the Spare Parts sector in this edition. This is as a result of our guided intention to enhance the development of cottage industries in the spare parts sub-sector of the automotive business sector of the economy with the attendant multiplier effects on the economy of the nation. Our target is to attract many reputable Original Equipment Manufacturers of Spare Parts from across the globe to participate in this edition as well as in subsequent ones”. According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, “Our intention in bringing them to Lagos which is the hub of automotive business in West Africa is to enable Nigerians and neighbouring West and Central Africans engaged in auto spare business work out rewarding and lasting business relationships with the main companies engaged in the manufacture of auto spare parts.

Meanwhile, the organisers has assured that entire days of the fair would be exciting and fun-filled for the visitors, exhibitors and the general public that would be at the Federal Palace Hotel. It revealed that some of the participating companies have packaged gift items, lucky dips and many other forms of entertainments that would last all through the fair. We have packaged a fair that has something for everybody; visitors, participants and other stakeholders.” The entire days of the Fair have been laced with lots of crowd pulling fun and side attractions it assured; adding that “Visitors, Exhibitors and the general public that would be at the fair will experience a bumper of fun-filled days at the fair arena which is sure to be a landmark and a benchmark in auto show business in sub-Saharan Africa’. Each of the days that the fair will last is loaded with activities and events that will make this edition remarkably and excitingly different. “It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the visitors their socio-economic status notwithstanding; every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair.”