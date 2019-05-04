Bayelsa Govt Condemns Attack on Journalists 

In commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, the Bayelsa State Government yesterday condemned attacks on journalists anywhere in the country. The government also called on journalists in the state to continue to work for the peace, stability and progress of the state through fair and balanced reportage of activities. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, described practicing journalists in the state as critical partners in the development of Bayelsa.

Iworiso-Markson explained that Bayelsa today could be adjudged to be one of the safest states for the practice of the journalism profession and assured that the government will not relent to sustain the current peaceful atmosphere for them. He urged them to be fair and objective in reporting issues leading to the campaigns and main election of the scheduled local government and governorship polls. The Information Commissioner who expressed worry over the rising tide of fake news also condemned the growing threats and hazards faced by journalists across the country.