405kW Jaguar F-PACE SVR  Saunters into Nigeria

By Bennett Oghifo



The F-PACE SVR, Jaguar’s highest performance SUV, will soon adorn the elegant showroom of Cosharis Motors in Nigeria, as the automaker has released the beast into sub-Sahara Africa regions.

Speedsters will love this: the F-PACE SVR is capable of launching from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 283km/h, courtesy of its 405kW and 680Nm.

Inspired by the F-TYPE sports car, the new SVR features Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active Exhaust System which provides a throaty soundtrack and is another factor behind the SVR’s increased performance capability. The advanced design allows increased exhaust flow and is 6.6kg lighter than the standard system.

The automaker said to make the most of the SVR’s 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged engine, Jaguar’s eight-speed ‘Quickshift’ automatic transmission has been specially calibrated and its uprated suspension delivers driving dynamics to match its performance. The chassis upgrades include progressive front and rear springs that are 30 and 10 per cent stiffer respectively and incorporate an anti-roll bar specification that contributes to a 5% reduction in body roll.

“SVR-specific lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs. Brake discs feature an advanced two-piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight, further contributing to the SVR’s agile handling.”

Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability.

In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings offer a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart.

At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle. An exclusive SVR bonnet also features vents to help extract air from the engine bay.

Beyond the visual enhancements, the F-PACE SVR features a comprehensive range of advanced technologies, each calibrated for the performance. These include the sports-tuned Electronic Differential and Adaptive Dynamics, while Torque Vectoring by Braking provides controlled independent braking on the individual inside front and rear wheels, maximising capability through even the tightest corners.

The Dynamic Stability Control system has been adapted to suit the added performance potential of the F-PACE SVR with the system able to reduce engine torque or apply braking to individual wheels to help maintain the chosen line when cornering.

Jaguar’s engineers have also developed a unique Dynamic Driving Mode for the SVR, which initiates faster, more responsive gearshifts, sharper throttle responses and increased steering response, which all combine to provide a more engaging driving experience.

The Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) has been tuned to manage the specific demands of high-speed cornering and the steering adapts depending on the drive mode selected – in Dynamic mode drivers experience a sportier set-up with enhanced steering feel and more direct response.

Drawing on Jaguar Land Rover’s extensive all-terrain expertise, the F-PACE SVR features a host of advanced technologies to ensure superb all-surface performance. All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, All Surface Progress Control and Adaptive Surface Response ensure the SUV can handle all weather conditions and a wide variety of surfaces.

Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. Unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. An SVR branded steering wheel features aluminium paddle shifters.

The SVR sacrifices nothing to the rest of the F-PACE range in terms of practicality and space, and still features a 650-litre loadspace (with rear seats up). Jaguar’s latest SUV is also equipped with the advanced Touch Pro infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster.

Customers have a choice of seven exterior paint finishes, while four interior colour themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high-performance personality; Pimento Red with Ebony Black, Light Oyster with Ebony, Siena Tan with Ebony and all black Ebony on Ebony. Veneer choices include Meshed Aluminium and Aluminium Weave Carbon Fibre.

The F-PACE SVR is available now with pricing available from respective sub-Sahara Africa distributors. All Jaguars come standard with a 5-year/100,000km Care Plan.