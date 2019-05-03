Oyo APC Accuses Gov-elect of Being Haunted by Electoral Promises

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

For the second time in a week, the Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Thursday came hard on the state Governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde, saying he is already being haunted by his electoral promises.

The party in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said it is too early for Makinde to renege on his electoral promises, admonishing him to focus on the art of governance and work towards fulfilling his electoral promises.

Olatunde, while reacting to the statement credited to the governor-elect spokesman, Mr. Dotun Oyelade, warning APC not to twist the interview of Makinde in Abuja on the N30,000 minimum wage implementation, said the governor-elect and his handlers were just trying to stave off criticism on his unpreparedness to govern the state.

According to him, “Makinde said during his electoral campaign that Oyo workers deserved more than N30,000 as minimum wage. Now, he was quoted by the Media in Abuja that he can’t pay the N30,000 minimum wage. We (APC) decided not to comment on Makinde’s electoral promise U-turn because we want electorate and the people of Oyo State to judge him while the party would not hesitate to provide the necessary constructive criticisms when the need arise.”

He stated further that Makinde and Oyelade must have been hallucinating seeing the comment of APC on his electoral promise U-turn, urging that Makinde should be ready to face governance from May 29 instead of still acting like opposition.

He said, “The people of Oyo State deserve the best and we hope Makinde’s PDP will try not to disappoint which is doubtful. It is too early for Makinde to be reprimanding others for his mistakes. APC was not the media that reported what Makinde said in Abuja. We expected Makinde to rather clear the air on his statement instead of blame shifting. We wish him the best in his endeavors but with a caution that it is too early to renege on his electoral promises.

“We want to urge him to tread softly on the issue of Hajj Operations. He should by now know that pilgrimage is structured with timing for all participating pilgrims throughout the world. It is not just about Oyo State pilgrims. We appeal to him to stop displaying his naivety about governance and remind him that not everything especially pilgrimage is politicised.”