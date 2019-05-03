Nwoko Bags FUPRE Honourary Doctorate Award

Former member of Federal House of Representatives and founder of Stars University of Sports, Ugboko, Delta State, Prince Ned Nwoko has received the Honorary Doctorate Award from the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State.

Nwoko was honoured alongside oil and Gas mogul, Abiola Oyedotun at the event, which was attended by the Emir of Zamfara, Alhaji Attahiru Mohammad Ahmad and other top traditional rulers and university scholars.

Accepting the honour on behalf of the other awardee, Ned Nwoko said it is an amazing moment standing on the front row of history to accept the prestigious honour.

According to him, “To be recognised by the university is a badge of honour, seal of approval, power of confidence, acclamation of competence and celebration of social distinction. This is a life long privilege given the lofty essence of the university. The idea of the university is not just the treasure of learning and knowledge. It confers the finest toga of human prestige, dignity and self-assurance.”

Speaking further, the renowned philanthropist and senator-elect affirmed that the award holds so much fascination for him, just as he recounted his love for education and how he dared beyond the ordinary to acquire western education and exposure in England.

In addition, he stressed that such personal effort and conviction changed his orientation even as a fulfilling international legal practitioner; thereby spurring him to return to Nigeria in 1999 to serve his fatherland in politics and humanity.

The University of Petroleum Resources Effurun was established in 1997 and resumed academic activities with 50 undergraduates in 1998; however, becoming the first premier university in Africa and sixth in the world.

At the second convocation ceremony the Minister of state for Education, Prof. Anthony Onwuka, represented the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Chancellor of the university, the Emir of Zamfara, Alhaji Dr. Attahiru Mohammad Ahmad; the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Abdullahi Zuru (Professor of Petroleum Law and Policy); Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. A.O. Akii Ibhadode, including other eminent Nigerians, played prominent roles at the ceremony.

Nwoko, a prince of Idumuje- Ugboko kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State is reputed for public charities through multi million scholarships to students in secondary and tertiary schools as well as empowerment scheme to thousands of people in the informal sector.

He is the facilitator of the proposed Stars University, Idumuje Ugboko, the first Sports University in sub Saharan Africa. A credible politician, Nwoko was recently declared senator-elect for Delta North senatorial district by a federal high court Abuja, which ruled that he was the legitimate winner of the October 2, 2018 primary election for the National Assembly.

Nwoko, initiator of the famous Paris club loan refunds, which ended Nigeria’s recession, was a former member of House of Representatives for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency from 1999- 2003.

The FUPRE award is the second of such outstanding honour for Prince Ned Nwoko having received Doctorate in letters D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) from the Commonwealth University Belize, North America in 1995.