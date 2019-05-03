Former Aso Rock Chaplain Loses Wife

The family of Rev. William Okoye, the General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission, has announced the death of his wife, Rev. Helen Titilayo Okoye.

Okoye, a former Aso Rock Chaplain, made the announcement in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja

Okoye, who was Head, Aso Rock Villa Chapel and Chaplain to two former Nigerian Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, said his wife passed away at age 63.

“She passed on in the early hours of Thursday, May 2 at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“She is survived by her husband, six children, six grand children and other relations.’’

According to him, until her sudden death, she was the founder and coordinator of the Fellowship of Pastors’ Wives and Women in Ministry based in Abuja.

“She was also the National Director of Worship, and the National President of the Women Fellowship, All Christians Fellowship Mission and a well sort after speaker in Christian women programmes nationwide.

“A prayer warrior of note, she runs a 24 hour prayer chain network for individuals, families, the church and the nation.

“Popularly known and addressed as “Mummy Success”, she will be greatly missed by the body of Christ,” he said.

Among the children, is Mr Victor Okoye, a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. (NAN).