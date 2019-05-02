We will Pay Minimum Wage, Lalong Reassures Workers

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has reassured workers in the state that he will pay the new minimum wage of N30,000, but charged them to expose the various leakages which money is syphoned from the state resources and also to uncover the ghost workers in their midst in order to save more money to take care of their wages.

The governor, who gave the assurance yesterday on the occasion of the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration at Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, disclosed that he was a member of the National Minimum Wage Committee representing Governors’ Forum and had pledged to stand by the resolution reached by it.

According to Lalong, “We would assiduously work hard with you workers to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state to meet up with the payment of the new minimum wage. With God on our side, we will definitely achieve our set objective for the good of all.

“It behooves on you to, as a matter of prudence, expose all leakages and bring to the open ghost workers. By doing that, we would have more resources at our disposal to take care of the very many needs of our workers.”

The Governor, who was represented by the state Head of Service, Mr. Izam Azi, also disclosed that the state government had paid some fund for the acquisition of land for Civil Service Housing Scheme, adding that all processes for the development have reached advanced stage.