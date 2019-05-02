Policemen Beat NLC Official in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

In Akwa Ibom State, Workers’ Day celebration was that of a bitter tale as overzealous policemen yesterday brutalised an official of the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) during the May Day celebration held at the Uyo township stadium.

The armed policemen were said to have brutalised the NLC official identified as Mr. Essien, who is the Secretary of the Youth Wing of the NLC, in an attempt to control the crowd when the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, was delivering his speech to the workers.

The victim with a bloody face oozing was further dragged to security van for detention and further punishment.

The incident caused commotion at the main entrance to the stadium as his colleagues who witnessed the assault protested and blocked the security van from leaving the stadium.

While efforts were made to draw the governor attention to the development, some of the officials of the sister unions intervened and the victim was taken to the Government House clinic for treatment.

However, the governor, while addressing the workers, reaffirmed his commitment to pay the new minimum wage of N30, 000 as approved by the federal government and other allowances to the state workforce.