Obaseki Denies Rumoured Rift with Oshiomhole

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has debunked rumours making the rounds that all is not well between him and former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

He described the rumour as “fake news.”

Obaseki debunked the rumour yesterday while addressing journalists at the Benin Airport.

The governor is expected to resume office after his one-month annual leave, during which period his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu, acted as governor.

“I feel very good, refreshed and ready to resume after the break from work,” he said.

When asked what the people should expect from him after a well-deserved rest, he said, “Just wake and see,” apparently in reference to the sobriquet most people use in describing his style of leadership, where a lot of work is done without saying much.

At the Airport to welcome the governor were members of the State Executive Council, socio-cultural groups as well as residents of the state.

Obaseki who was accompanied by his wife, Betsy, arrived the Benin airport at 11.30a.m.

Combined security operatives from the 4th Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Benin, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Police had a hectic time controlling the crowd that thronged the airport to welcome the governor.

Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie; Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, Chief of Staff to the governor, Taiwo Akerele, and some APC leaders were among officials who received Obaseki.

All the chairmen of the 18 local government areas (LGAs), Ward and party leaders, were on ground to also receive the governor.