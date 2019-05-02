Kogi NLC Calls for Sack of State, Local Government Auditors-General

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the state government to sack the state and local government auditors-general from service.

Addressing workers in the state during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Confluence Stadium, the state Chairman of NLC, Onu Edoka, said the state Auditor-General, Mr. Yakubu Okala, and the local government Auditor-General, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, were responsible for the pathetic situation of workers in the state.

According to him, the two compounded the fate of workers during the screening exercises, adding that when people were cleared, they failed to pay them.

He stressed that they messed up the whole exercises, noting that they confused the state government.

Edoka said although it was a good intention from the state government, sadly, the exercise was messed up which brought hardship to workers in the state.

The labour leader added that the committee that handled the screening exercise misinformed the state government by not telling them the true position of things.